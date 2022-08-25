USDA issues alert for frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.(USDA.gov via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for a frozen chicken product that may contain foreign material.

The USDA issued the alert for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled gluten-free.

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a “best if used by” date of July 12, 2023, establishment number “P-33944,” and a lot number of 2193.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used...
The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used by" date of July 12, 2023.(USDA.gov via CNN)

They were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide, and while the stores no longer sell them, some people could already have the product in their homes.

There have been no reports of injuries, but the USDA says you should not eat the tenders.

Instead, the bag should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cylus Durrant
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
Gregory Clowers is charged in connection with overdose deaths in Grand Chute in August 2022
Grand Chute man connected to motel overdose deaths held on $50,000 bond
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Fond du Lac County girl airlifted to hospital after hay bale accident

Latest News

A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect, in a box truck, jumped out of the vehicle and...
WATCH: After police pursuit, suspect in box truck takes off on foot, gets hit by cruiser
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid
Imagine a phone call that leads to a person losing their entire identity. The App Truecaller,...
Grand Chute Fire Department warns about phone scam
Bottles of insulin are pictured in the photo from Nov. 3, 2015.
Insulin cap for Medicare patients signals hope for others
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Letter: School shooter fixated on guns, dreamed of killing