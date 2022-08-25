Taylor County deer farm depopulated after CWD detection

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Taylor County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease has been depopulated.

According to a media release from Wis. DATCP, of the 238 animals tested as a result of the depopulation, 61 were positive for the disease.

Wis. DATCP says in their media release in 2021, a doe tested positive for CWD at the farm. Wis. DATCP quarantined all animals on the premises. According to Wis. DATCP, the farm owner will receive federal indemnity for the depopulated animals. The farm will not be permitted to hold cervids for five years, and during that period it must maintain fences and submit to routine inspections.

The full media release from Wis. DATCP is available here.

