Tamales recalled due to mislabeled corn starch; FDA says recall is likely to expand

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall of 7 tamale products sold in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana because they used an ingredient that’s been recalled.

The tamales were made with corn starch which contains an undeclared allergen -- milk -- which may cause health problems for people with reactions to milk or dairy products.

The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is likely to expand as it finds more food products that used recalled corn starch.

Chicken or pork tamales made by La Guadalupana Foods Inc. were shipped to retailers:

Chicken Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husks (80 count), 15-pound box

Hot Chicken Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks ( Pollo Verdes Cocidos ) (100 count), 21.875-pound box

Hot Chicken Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks ( Pollo Verdes Cocidos ) (50 count), 10.9375-pound box

Hot Pork Tamales 4-pack, 8.75-pound box

Hot Chicken Tamales 4-pack, 8.75-pound box

Hot Pork Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks (100 count), 21.875-pound box

Hot Chicken Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks, 15-pound box

Complete details of the products, including lot codes and EST numbers, can be found here.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions in people eating these products, but consumers are urged to throw the food away or return it to the retailer.

