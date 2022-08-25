State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting

Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman
Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police.

The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman fired their guns, striking Pesavento.

Pesavento was taken to a hospital where he died.

Rudebeck and Shuman have been placed on administrative leave per department policy. Each officer has five years experience in law enforcement.

No officers were hurt.

At about 7:22 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Officers confronted Pesavento, who was armed with a handgun.

A gun was recovered at the scene and police body camera and witness cell phone footage captured part of the incident. Neither the State Department of Justice or the Appleton Police Department would comment on the videos, telling Action 2 News they don’t comment on ongoing investigations.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. DCI will turn over their finished report to the Outagamie County District Attorney, who will decide on possible charges.

An obituary for Pesavento says he served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He’s survived by his wife and daughter.

