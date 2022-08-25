State, local leaders tour Broadway District businesses in Green Bay supported by grant funds

The relief funds helped businesses pay their staff and innovate during the pandemic
By Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several state and local leaders participated in a walking tour of Broadway District businesses in Green Bay that received pandemic relief funding.

Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee, Kathy Blumenfeld, met with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and On Broadway Inc. leaders to tour two local businesses and meet the owners of Copper State Brewery and Voyageurs Bakehouse.

“The pandemic relief in most cases came at the perfect time so that they could keep their staff, continue to pay their staff, and invest in new innovation. We’ve heard story after story, success stories, struggles, but really I think Wisconsinites have that Midwestern work ethic and tenacity and perseverance to power through the struggles,” Blumenfeld said.

The brewery and bakehouse are among the participants of a portion of the more than $20 million in pandemic relief funding for Green Bay businesses through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“They’re really the heartbeat of our community, small businesses especially within our business improvement districts right here in downtown, Olde Main and then also on Military Avenue. That’s what makes every community unique and distinct and that’s especially true for the City of Green Bay,” Mayor Genrich said.

Voyageurs Bakehouse was one of those local businesses that took a hit during the pandemic, opening up just days before the nationwide shutdown.

“Receiving grant dollars has allowed to us to really invest in equipment that otherwise from a cash flow perspective, would have felt extremely impossible,” said Celeste Parins, co-owner of Voyageurs Bakehouse.

More than $1 million in relief funding also went to support local tourism, which impacts area businesses as well.

