SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: For the love of a dog

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County boy is overcoming grief with the help of a dog.

In Thursday’s Small Towns, we introduce you to Ethan and Sandy in Cooperstown.

Sandy is a four-year-old beagle mix rescued from Kentucky. For six weeks this summer, Sandy helped Ethan Schwartz overcome his pain.

Last spring, Ethan started training a dog named Ellie in obedience and agility through Brown County’s Tailwaggers 4-H Dog Training Project.

In late May, the Schwartz family’s house caught fire. Ellie and another dog died.

Ethan’s mom searched from someone who would let Ethan continue with the training classes. That’s when Ethan met Sandy.

“She just like melted into his arms. He just enveloped her with this amazing hug because he was sitting on the ground and it was just so heartwarming to see that he was still willing to be present and love another dog, I think that was really big,” said mom Kelly Schwartz.

Ethan says, “Nothing that I expected, like totally the opposite, she was just an amazing dog.”

Ethan and Sandy have made magic in the show ring. We’ll show you their honors on graduation day Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

See all of our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

