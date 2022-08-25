Shawano superintendent resigning from district

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Randi Anderson has resigned as superintendent of Shawano County District.

The resignation is effective Sept. 2.

A letter from the district says Anderson needs to “tend to personal matters impacting her and her family.”

The letter states Anderson expresses her “unwavering support” for all administration staff and believes in the work being done in the district.

The Board of Education is working on a succession plan. Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kurt Krizan will serve as acting superintendent until a new leader is chosen.

Action 2 News attended meetings in April in which community members were critical of Anderson’s leadership amid staff resignations and a budget shortfall.

Anderson defended her leadership, saying the criticisms had turned to personal attacks.

