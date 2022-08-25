RAIN LIKELY OVERNIGHT... SPOTTY ON THURSDAY

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely overnight, but the steadiest rain should be gone by sunrise. Severe weather is not expected, but storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. It will be a muggy night and lows should stay in th 60s. Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times through Thursday afternoon. It will be a grey day with plenty of clouds and highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday will still be muggy, but the humidity will drop late. Lows should be back into the mid/upper 50s for Friday morning with plenty of sunshine and low humidity expected throughout the day. It’s going to be a great evening for high school football... or anything outside!! Look for warmer air and the humidity to return this weekend.

Saturday should still be dry, but clouds will increase late. It will also turn more humid as the day progresses and nighttime lows will stay in the 60s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy late Sunday and scattered showers and storms will develop. That rain chances continues off and on through Tuesday. Highs early next week will be in the mid 80s, but 70s should return by the middle of the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. A bit muggy. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers at times. Thunder possible. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable and not as humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, warmer, and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. A chance of late storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as humid. HIGH: 77

