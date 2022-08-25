Manitowoc Lincoln Ship make maiden voyage to Michigan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For most high school football teams hitting the road on Friday night’s means hopping on the old yellow bus. Usually that’s the case for the Manitowoc Lincoln Ships, but this week they’re taking a different form of transportation inspired by their mascot.

“I think it was about two summers ago, I’m looking out on the lake and I said wouldn’t it be interesting to have the opportunity to connect with a school. I think it’s unfair to call it a field trip, but to have that opportunity to get on a boat, to travel, do something historic, to go somwhere they have not been,” said head coach Greg Enz.

“I think it’s a great idea. We’re going to have a lot of fun. I’m glad that we get to bring our juniors and sophomores with us. Get them experience too,” said senior Phoenix Jonas.

A new tradition in the making, and one the Ships have been looking forward too for some time.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a while. It’s going to be something different that no one has really don before,’ said senior Talon Bubolz.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ships began their voyage by walking to the ferry SS Badger. From there they continued the four our trip across Lake Michigan for the match-up against Mona Shores, Mich.

“I have not road the ferry yet. I don’t know who else it’s going to be the first time. It’s going to be a great experience,” said Jonas.

“I’m sure as they’re getting on that boat, they look down at the water, they see you’re in the middle of the lake and there’s nothign around. It’s going to be pretty interesting,’ said Enz.

A unique opportunity to face top competition in Michigan, and also for some team bonding early in the season.

“It’s goign to be pretty nice. We get to spend three or four days together without any distractions. It’s going to be pretty cool to watch and see how we come together,” said Bubolz.

Manitowoc hopes this will be the start of a new tradition with the Sailors of Mona Shores set to make the return trip next year. This time it’s the Ships chance to represent their school, city, and state across the lake.

“I think it’s a great experience. We’re the first class to get to go over. We’ve got to set a great example for our city. We’ve got to play our best,” said Jonas.

“It’s cool that we’re the first. We get to be part of something that hasn’t been done before, and I hope this can go on for many years to come,’ said Bubolz.

