Manitowoc Lincoln Ship make maiden voyage to Michigan

Manitowoc Lincoln Ships football team practices before trip to Michigan to take on Mona Shores.
Manitowoc Lincoln Ships football team practices before trip to Michigan to take on Mona Shores.(WBAY)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For most high school football teams hitting the road on Friday night’s means hopping on the old yellow bus. Usually that’s the case for the Manitowoc Lincoln Ships, but this week they’re taking a different form of transportation inspired by their mascot.

“I think it was about two summers ago, I’m looking out on the lake and I said wouldn’t it be interesting to have the opportunity to connect with a school. I think it’s unfair to call it a field trip, but to have that opportunity to get on a boat, to travel, do something historic, to go somwhere they have not been,” said head coach Greg Enz.

“I think it’s a great idea. We’re going to have a lot of fun. I’m glad that we get to bring our juniors and sophomores with us. Get them experience too,” said senior Phoenix Jonas.

A new tradition in the making, and one the Ships have been looking forward too for some time.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a while. It’s going to be something different that no one has really don before,’ said senior Talon Bubolz.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ships began their voyage by walking to the ferry SS Badger. From there they continued the four our trip across Lake Michigan for the match-up against Mona Shores, Mich.

“I have not road the ferry yet. I don’t know who else it’s going to be the first time. It’s going to be a great experience,” said Jonas.

“I’m sure as they’re getting on that boat, they look down at the water, they see you’re in the middle of the lake and there’s nothign around. It’s going to be pretty interesting,’ said Enz.

A unique opportunity to face top competition in Michigan, and also for some team bonding early in the season.

“It’s goign to be pretty nice. We get to spend three or four days together without any distractions. It’s going to be pretty cool to watch and see how we come together,” said Bubolz.

Manitowoc hopes this will be the start of a new tradition with the Sailors of Mona Shores set to make the return trip next year. This time it’s the Ships chance to represent their school, city, and state across the lake.

“I think it’s a great experience. We’re the first class to get to go over. We’ve got to set a great example for our city. We’ve got to play our best,” said Jonas.

“It’s cool that we’re the first. We get to be part of something that hasn’t been done before, and I hope this can go on for many years to come,’ said Bubolz.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
Cylus Durrant
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
generic handcuffs
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
GoFundMe for Knuth family exceeds fundraising goal

Latest News

Operation Football: Thursday Edition
Chad Michalkiewicz takes over the Kimberly football program after 11 seasons in De Pere.
Papermakers move into the Michalkiewicz era
Former Kaukauna wide receiver Carson Sippel practices before the Wisconsin Coaches Association...
Friends and former Foes: All Stars team up to help Children’s Hospital
After 15 years away from the sideline in Hilbert, hall of famer Mike Moreau returns to lead the...
Moreau returns to lead Hilbert football program