INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Task Force 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search-and-rescue team known as Wisconsin Task Force 1 has been formed again and is ready to respond when disaster strikes.

The task force played a major role in the response to the May 2017 corn milling plant explosion in Cambria, helping to search for multiple workers who were trapped inside.

Task Force 1 was suspended after 2018 due to contractual issues, but the Legislature has brought it back and it resumed operations this month.

We talk with Doug Vrechek -- Appleton Fire Department battalion chief by day, member of the original and current Wisconsin Task Force 1 by night. It was an easy decision for him to rejoin the task force. We asked him how the task force trains, about their previous mobilizations, and about missions missed during the four-year hiatus.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.