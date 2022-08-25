Green Bay student says he’s grateful for loan debt relief announcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Breeze Christian of Neenah is entering his senior year at the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay.

While he is looking for a post-graduation job, Breeze says he is grateful for the head start President Biden provided him with, which will make the job search a little easier.

“It’s something that I think will give me advantage straight out that I know a lot of people in my past like family and friends didn’t quite have, so I’m feeling very fortunate to live in a time where it will be available to me,” Breeze said.

The Biden Administration says it is canceling up to $10,000 of federal student loans for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. If those of you who are within that income range and also received a Pell grant, you can seek forgiveness for up to $20,000 of your loans.

This decision impacts current students as well as those who took out federal loans before July 1 of 2022.

“It’s just very relieving, it takes a lot of stress off. yeah, going towards a house will probably be my first decision if I’m going to have this new expanded flexibility financially,” Breeze said.

According to Education Data Initiative, the average student loan debt in Wisconsin is $31,900. About a quarter of borrowers owe between $20,000 to $40,000.

“College has just gotten more expensive over the years and to pay for college out of pocket is pretty uncommon these days and so it’s not just the tuition, it’s the cost of living,” Nick Hillman, professor at the department of education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, said.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, called the decision unfair to families “who didn’t send their kids to college or managed to pay of their student debt.”

Grossly unfair to families who didn’t send their kids to college or managed to pay off their student debt.



70% of the $300 billion inflationary spending will go to people in the top 60% of earners.



Democrats have become the party of the elite. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 24, 2022

U.S. Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, says it’s a slap in the face to hardworking Americans.

“The President does not have the authority to unilaterally cancel student debt. Even the Department of Education and Speaker Pelosi have said as much. But once again, President Biden is choosing to sidestep Congress to pursue an unconstitutional campaign gimmick that disproportionately benefits the affluent, drives up the cost of education, pours fuel on the inflation fire, and leaves hardworking Americans to foot the bill. What a grotesque example of executive overreach and a massive slap in the face to any student who worked to pay off their debt, any parent who saved to pay for their kids’ educations, or anyone who enrolled in the Armed Forces or chose a more affordable school to avoid taking on debt.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, supports the decision saying it will provide relief to working families.

The actions by @POTUS on the student debt crisis are a welcome relief for so many working families in Wisconsin. #CancelStudentDebt ➡️ https://t.co/KiOG50auoI https://t.co/CeVuM1cNZr — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) August 24, 2022

President Biden also postponed the date for payments to start on student loans until December 31st.

“Students who struggled pretty badly and have default, they tend to default on small loans. So, it’ll have impacts on transitioning back to repayment,” Hillman said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.