Grand Chute Fire Department warns about phone scam

Imagine a phone call that leads to a person losing their entire identity. The App Truecaller,...
Imagine a phone call that leads to a person losing their entire identity. The App Truecaller, projects that more than 56 million Americans may have been victimized this way, taking a loss of more than 20 billion.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Fire Department is warning residents about a phone scam claiming the department is asking for donations.

The fire department says a citizen reported receiving a phone call soliciting a donation for Family Safety Day and asking for their credit card information.

The Grand Chute Fire Department is not soliciting money for an event or any other reason. “The fire department will never call asking for a donation or request any form of payment information,” a statement reads.

The advice to avoid phone scams hopefully sounds familiar by now:

  • Don’t answer calls from unidentified phone numbers or area codes you don’t recognize. Let the call go to voicemail. If the caller leaves a number to return their call, you can Google the phone number or the company to verify it’s legitimate.
  • Don’t share personal or financial information with a caller if you did not initiate the phone call. Do not confirm your name. Do not answer any question with the word “Yes.”
  • Legitimate solicitations for charity will not use pressure tactics or threats. Charities will not ask you to get prepaid debit cards or gift cards for payment. Hang up. If you are interested in donating to a charity, investigate them on the internet and initiate the call yourself to their main public line.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cylus Durrant
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
Gregory Clowers is charged in connection with overdose deaths in Grand Chute in August 2022
Grand Chute man connected to motel overdose deaths held on $50,000 bond
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Fond du Lac County girl airlifted to hospital after hay bale accident

Latest News

August 25 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some wet weather
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher pleads not guilty to sex assault charges
(Source: MGN)
Fond du Lac man convicted in fentanyl overdose death
Shawano Schools Superintendent Randi Anderson speaks to community members on Tuesday, April 19,...
Shawano superintendent resigning from district