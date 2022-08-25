Grand Chute Fire Department warns about phone scam

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Fire Department is warning residents about a phone scam claiming the department is asking for donations.

The fire department says a citizen reported receiving a phone call soliciting a donation for Family Safety Day and asking for their credit card information.

The Grand Chute Fire Department is not soliciting money for an event or any other reason. “The fire department will never call asking for a donation or request any form of payment information,” a statement reads.

The advice to avoid phone scams hopefully sounds familiar by now:

Don’t answer calls from unidentified phone numbers or area codes you don’t recognize. Let the call go to voicemail. If the caller leaves a number to return their call, you can Google the phone number or the company to verify it’s legitimate.

Don’t share personal or financial information with a caller if you did not initiate the phone call. Do not confirm your name. Do not answer any question with the word “Yes.”

Legitimate solicitations for charity will not use pressure tactics or threats. Charities will not ask you to get prepaid debit cards or gift cards for payment. Hang up. If you are interested in donating to a charity, investigate them on the internet and initiate the call yourself to their main public line.

