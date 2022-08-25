Former Two Rivers teacher pleads not guilty to sex assault charges

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Two Rivers teacher has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a student.

On Aug. 25, Rebecca Kilps appeared in Manitowoc County Court for an arraignment hearing. She entered not guilty pleas to three counts of Sex Assault of a Student by School Staff.

Kilps has been bound over for trial in the case. She is free on a $10,000 cash bond.

On May 23, a detective was contacted by a school social worker who had been informed about a student having a relationship with a teacher.

On May 24, the detective received a call from the husband of Rebecca Kilps who reported that he had suspicions and checked his wife’s phone while she was sleeping. He found messages between Rebecca and the victim in which the two were “talking about a future together and saying they love each other.” He confronted her. She admitted it was a student and they had been friends before they started saying “I love you” and “talking sexually.”

The detective spoke to the 17-year-old victim who said things went “too far” and things “went bad.” He detailed how he took her Freshman Spanish class and continued to take her classes through the years. During junior year, he would start going to her classroom after school and hanging out. They started private messaging each other. In March, things “escalated and we talked more and said what we shouldn’t have,” he said.

The victim said they had sex twice at Kilps’ home.

Detectives then talked to Rebecca Kilps. She said she realized in October of 2021 that the victim “meant more than a student should to her but she kept it to herself.” During the interview, she admitted to having sex with the victim twice, according to the complaint. She said it happened when her husband was out of the home.

The former teacher told the detective that she hoped after the victim graduated she would end her relationship with her husband.

“Rebecca said she knew the sexual contact with [victim] was illegal due to his age,” reads the complaint.

Kilps resigned her position in the district.

