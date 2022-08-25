Fond du Lac man convicted in fentanyl overdose death

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man has been convicted in a 2020 fentanyl overdose death.

On Aug. 25, Robert L. Harris, 43, was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide as part of a no contest plea. He faces up to 40 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

“Fentanyl and opioids are killing people at historic rates and destroying families in communities across Wisconsin. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate and prosecute those that deliver poison into our community to hold them accountable and keep our streets safe. I encourage anyone that knows a loved one suffering from opioid addiction to reach out for help within your community or to local law enforcement because it might save a life,” says District Attorney Eric Toney.

On May 31, 2020, police were called to Harris’ rooming home on W. 2nd Street in Fond du Lac. They found a woman who was not breathing.

Police say they found a mirror that had a brown substance on it. It field tested positive for fentanyl. Paramedics found a capped syringe in the victim’s shirt.

An officer spoke to Harris who stated that the victim, his friend, pulled out a pill bottle and injected a substance into her arm. Harris said Narcan was administered prior to emergency crews arriving at the scene. He said about 10-to-15 minutes passed from when the victim went unconscious to when 911 was called.

EMS crews were unable to revive the victim and she was pronounced dead.

A witness told police he had allowed the victim to stay on his couch May 30. He saw her around 10 p.m. that night. The witness went to sleep around 12:15-12:30 a.m. He woke up to news that the victim was dead. He confronted Harris about giving heroin to the victim.

On June 1, 2020, Harris came to the police department and spoke to a detective. He denied giving heroin to the victim on May 31, but admitted to getting it to her in the past.

Another witness stated the victim had overdosed at the rooming house two weeks before her death. The witness remembered confronting Harris about waiting two hours to call 911 that time.

On the day of the fatal overdose, the witness said she had walked into Harris’s room and found him holding the victim up. She told him to lay her down and the victim was given Narcan twice, but it wasn’t effective. The witness said she grabbed her items and left.

On Aug. 24, a detective viewed a message between Harris and the witness that implied Harris sold the victim drugs leading her her death.

On Sept. 1, a witness told a detective that the victim went to Harris’s room and asked for drugs. Harris replied that he had heroin. The witness said Harris injected the heroin into the victim’s body. About 10 minutes later, the witness heard the victim making “gurgling or respiratory noises.” Another witness came into the room and lifted the victim’s head and performed CPR. The witness stated Harris wouldn’t let them leave the room and declined to call 911, and told the witnesses they couldn’t call the police.

One of the witnesses got out of the room and banged on doors in the house until someone answered and called 911.

On Oct. 5, 2020, police interviewed Harris again. They confronted Harris about a witness statement that he had injected heroin into the victim’s hand. Harris again denied that he injected her with heroin.

An autopsy listed the victim’s cause of death as Cocaine, Ethanol and Fentanyl Toxicity.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.