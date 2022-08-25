A DAMP AND HUMID DAY...

Last night’s steady rain is tapering to scattered showers this morning. We’ll keep the chance of rain going with areas of mist and drizzle through the early afternoon. It’s going to be a damp day... Not just because of the rain, but also because of the high humidity. With plenty of clouds across northeast Wisconsin, our high temperatures will be in the 70s.

As low pressure moves out of the area this evening, we’ll get a north-northeast wind. That breeze will gradually blow drier air into northeast Wisconsin. Many folks will run the air conditioning through tonight, but then be tempted to open up the window tomorrow morning. Our overnight skies will also slowly clear out from north to south.

The next couple days look fantastic! We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies, with seasonable highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and less humidity. However, the comfortable conditions will give way to more sticky air on Sunday and Monday, followed by our next couple chances of showers and thunderstorms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Showers or drizzle at times. Damp and humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: A slow clearing. Turning less humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: A few clouds SOUTH, otherwise sunshine. Quite comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. Showers and storms possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant and less humid. HIGH: 77

