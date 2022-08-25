CLOUDY NOW, BUT BRIGHTER DAYS LIE AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Low pressure continues to move through our area this afternoon keeping plenty of clouds around and making it look gloomy outdoors. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out for the rest of the afternoon and early evening but things should turn quieter overnight. Otherwise, highs will make it into the low and middle 80s today.

Winds will shift to the North-Northeast by tonight. That breeze will gradually blow drier air into northeast Wisconsin. Our overnight skies will also slowly clear out from north to south as drier air moves in. With skies clearing out, and lingering moisture in place from this morning’s rain, patchy areas of Fog will be possible into tomorrow. Quieter conditions can be expected by tomorrow afternoon.

The next couple days look great! We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies, with seasonable highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and less humidity as high pressure works it’s way toward us. However, the comfortable conditions will give way to more sticky air on Sunday and Monday, followed by our next couple chances of showers and thunderstorms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Few showers. Still humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: A slow clearing. Turning less humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 56

FRIDAY: A few clouds, otherwise sunshine. Quite comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. Showers and storms possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & humid. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant and less humid. HIGH: 77

