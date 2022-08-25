BACK 2 SCHOOL: Calming fears as kids return to class

By Emily Beier
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many students are returning to school to a pre-pandemic routine and out of virtual learning. That could lead to anxiety for some children.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve have seen an increase in anxiety and depression in our kids and I think COVID had a lot to do with that, and the social isolation and not having a normal routine,” says Dr. Abby Smolcich, pediatrician, ThedaCare.

Dr. Smolcich says parents and guardians should talk to students about what to expect.

“I think the power of a conversation holds a lot of weight, you know allowing the kids to express their fears and anxieties to parents,” says Dr. Smolcich.

Some children may struggle to adjust. Parents should watch for children complaining of belly aches, headaches, sleep issues or mood changes.

Reach out to a guidance counselor or family doctor.

Get children involved.

“I really encourage parents to bring their kids so they can meet their teacher. They can look at the classroom, see what kinds of things they’re going to be doing and I think that really helps too,” says Smolcich.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cylus Durrant
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Gregory Clowers is charged in connection with overdose deaths in Grand Chute in August 2022
Grand Chute man connected to motel overdose deaths held on $50,000 bond
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash

Latest News

Student at desk in school
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Learning routines
Bill Jartz, anchor
BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook
Bill Jartz, anchor
WBAY Back 2 School Yearbook
School lunch
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Packing nutritional lunch and snacks