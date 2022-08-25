3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “Forever” chemicals’ days are numbered

Scientists have found a way to destroy some PFAS. Also, a dramatic photo of climate change in China and England's "false autumn"
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - PFAS, the so-called “forever chemicals,” are insidious. These chemicals, linked to cancer, have been found in rainwater and human bloodstreams.

Now these “forever” chemicals’ days are numbered. Scientists have found a way to break down some of the compounds. Brad Spakowitz explains the process and why, right now, it’s just a drop in the bucket.

Brad also has a dramatic photo showing the effect of climate change in China. See what happened to the nation’s largest inland lake.

And England is seeing a “fake autumn.”

