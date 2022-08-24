Wisconsin Ukrainians mark Ukraine’s Independence Day

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was Ukraine’s Independence Day. The national holiday in Ukraine marks the country declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1992.

It also marked the six-month anniversary of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Ukraine’s president says 22 people were killed by a Russian rocket attack on a train station.

Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. organized a solidarity rally in Ashwaubenon.

The group has organized a number of fundraising events since the start of the war.

The rally is being held at the corner of S. Oneida St. and Armed Forces Dr., between Lambeau Field and the Resch Complex.

