WARM AND HUMID WITH SCATTERED STORMS WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Rain chances linger into Thursday
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Any showers will fade by midnight. Skies will be mainly clear, although some patchy dense fog could form. The best odds for fog would be across northern Wisconsin where lows will be in the upper 50s. Look for lower 60s elsewhere. We should be mostly sunny through the morning, but more clouds develop late.

Another warm and humid day is on schedule with highs into the mid 80s once again. Afternoon/evening storms are possible... mainly north of Green Bay and west of the Fox Cities. The highest rain chances in eastern Wisconsin will arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. Some heavy rain may occur, but severe weather is still unlikely at this time.

Skies will clear out late Thursday and the humidity will drop. Highs Thursday should stay in the 70s and that will again be the case Friday with the low humidity continuing. Skies will be mostly sunny Friday and quiet conditions are expected that night. Clouds will increase late Saturday as will the humidity. Sunday and beyond is looking muggy with a storm chance coming back late in the day Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: S/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Northern rain fades... mainly clear. Areas of fog late. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then sunshine. Warm and humid. Late day storms possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable with lower humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning more humid late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Muggy and mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late in the day. HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny and muggy. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Humidity drop late. HIGH: 79

