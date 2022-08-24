WARM AND HUMID WITH SCATTERED STORMS SOON

Our streak of warm weather continues today... We’ll be back in the middle 80s this afternoon, with slightly cooler weather closer to the Bay and lakeshore. Everyone will have plenty of humidity building throughout the day. Without much wind blowing and all the sticky air around, it’s going to feel a bit muggy this afternoon.

While our skies will be mostly sunny again, some late-day thunderstorms are possible closer to the Upper Michigan border. Severe weather is not expected, but some of these isolated storms may be slow movers, capable of dumping locally heavy rainfall. Then, as low pressure swings in from the west, more area-wide showers and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight. These storms will be gradually weakening as they move across the state, but still may be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Through tonight, your severe weather outlook is LOW.

Additional showers and thundershowers are likely tomorrow. With the clouds and rain around, it won’t be as warm. However, we won’t get a break in the humidity until Thursday night. Friday and Saturday will feel more comfortable with quiet, mostly sunny weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with more humidity returns early next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

THURSDAY: SE/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Late thunderstorms NORTH. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, especially late. A bit muggy. LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers at times. Thunder possible. Still humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm and not as humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. A chance of late storms WEST of the Valley. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and humid. A SLIGHT chance of a thunderstorm. HIGH: 82

