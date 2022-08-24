UW-Oshkosh Football begins Peter Jennings era

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Peter Jennings Era has begun in Oshkosh.

“I think everybody loves him,” Titans senior linebacker Tory Jandrin said. “He’s done a great job. He won the locker room over very quickly, even in spring ball.”

“We talk a lot about the fact that we’re going to have the same expectations as a Division I program, but we’re just not paying you to come play. So you got to love this game,” Titans new head coach Jennings said.

Oshkosh is ranked 19th in the preseason rankings from D3 Football. The Titans are coming off a 2021 season going 6-3 overall and 4-1 on the road.

“Last year and these past few years, we’ve been thinking more than playing. But we made it an emphasis this year that we want to be doing a lot more playing than thinking,” UWO senior receiver Terrell Carey said.

“We are going to continue to be blue collar tough. We are going to out-work opponents,” Jennings said. “We’re going to be the best practice team in America. That is our goal. Our guys will repeat it to you. If we’re the best practice team in America, we are going to turn heads in nonconference and also the WIAC.”

“12.” That’s their motto this year. They have 11 conference titles, so now they’re trying to make it 12.

“That’s a growth mindset idea. That’s incremental growth in the sense that we’re going to focus on what we can control today so that tomorrow is better, “Jennings said.

“Our goal is always 12 and how we can impact that goal every single day,” Titans quarterback Kobe Berghammer said. “We want to be the best practice team in America. So every practice, we’re trying to work to that goal of getting 12.”

UWO opens the season September 3rd at Titans Stadium hosting East Texas Baptist University at 1pm.

