SHOWERS AND STORMS BY TONIGHT

After a warm start to the day, highs will continue to rise into the middle 80s this afternoon. Winds will be light today so it will fill humid, but otherwise not looking to bad for the afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected, but later today some thunderstorms will be possible closer to the Upper Michigan border.

Any isolated storms that form this evening may be slow movers, capable of dumping locally heavy rainfall. Then, as low pressure swings in from the west, more area-wide showers and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight. These storms will be gradually weakening as they move across the state, but still may be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Through tonight, your severe weather outlook is LOW.

Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times through tomorrow. It will be a grey day with plenty of clouds and rain, and still a bit humid even though it won’t be as hot. As far as our next rain chances go, more storms back be expected by late in the day Sunday, carrying into the next work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: VAR 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

THURSDAY: S/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Late thunderstorms NORTH. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, especially late. A bit muggy. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers at times. Thunder possible. Still humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable and not as humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. A chance of late storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and humid. A stray t’shower? HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.