Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday.

At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck was crossing 29 from MMM to Clark Dr. The motorcyclist was in the slow lane of Highway 29 eastbound.

As the truck was crossing the highway, the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the pickup. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike.

Life-saving measures were conducted at the scene. The biker was airlifted from the scene and died a short time later, according to officials.

The victim was identified as a 45-year-old man from the Hilbert area. His name was not released.

The pickup driver was identified as a 20-year-old Missouri man. He was not hurt. The Sheriff’s Office says he cooperated with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

