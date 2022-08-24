INTERVIEW: America’s Great Loop

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 5,000 miles later, a Sheboygan couple has completed “America’s Great Loop.”

It’s a series of interconnected waterways that encompasses the eastern portion of the U.S. and part of Canada.

Boaters who take on the challenge often take a year to complete the Great Loop, although it has been done in as little as two months.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth spoke with Rick and Sue Rosenwald about their achievement, how difficult it was, and what advice they would give retirees who have items on their bucket list (even if they don’t have a boat).

