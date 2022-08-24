Grand Chute man connected to motel overdose deaths faces drug charges

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Grand Chute man suspected of providing the drugs that led to two deaths outside a motel last weekend was charged with two drug offenses Wednesday.

Gregory Clowers, 58, is charged with one count of delivering 10 to 50 grams of fentanyl and one count of manufacturing or delivering 5 to 15 grams of cocaine. The fentanyl charge carries up to 25 years in prison, while the cocaine charge carries up to 15 years upon conviction.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday offers new details about the deaths. It says a Grand Chute officer driving through the Rodeway Inn parking lot found a man lying next to a white work van. The officer couldn’t find a pulse and started CPR. Other officers arrived and administered Narcan, a drug to counter overdoses, and used an AED in an attempt to restart the man’s heart. Officers didn’t see any signs of trauma to his body.

Inside the van they found another man covered by a blanket in the front passenger seat. He didn’t have a pulse, and officers began lifesaving efforts on him, too, including a dose of Narcan. Officers checked the van for any signs of drug use but didn’t see any. They did find a large number of beer cans.

The first victim had two cellphones on him and a wallet with no identification but it had cash, a room key, and a small bag with what would later test positive for fentanyl. The second victim had a small baggie with a white powder that would test positive for cocaine. Within an hour, both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.

When officers found the room that matched the key, there was no luggage and the bed didn’t have any sheets or blankets. That’s when a man approached them and brought them to another room nearby where a number of men were staying. When the officers gained entrance they found a man who couldn’t be awakened and appeared to be gagging. Another one of the men began vomiting.

Both men were taken to a hospital. One would later tell investigators he was drinking in the van with others when a Black man in a wheelchair approached the back of their van and offered to sell them drugs. He had never seen the others buy drugs before, but he and three others snorted the white powder using a dollar bill. He described feeling “more drunk” and then woke up in the hospital.

One of the officers reviewed the hotel’s security video and obtained a guest list from the front desk worker. Officers recognized Gregory Clowers in one of the videos making two hand-to-hand transactions with two Hispanic men.

Later, the video shows a man walk out to the van. He can’t wake up the driver, leaves, and comes back with more people. They dragged two men from the van into the hotel. One of the men would tell investigators they thought everyone in the van had passed out from drinking or were affected by the cold.

Police tracked down Clowers and told them he was being detained for a death investigation. The complaint says Clowers admitted dealing powder cocaine to two men at the motel.

