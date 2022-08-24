Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies involved in high number of high speed pursuits

Dashcam video from Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office squad.
Dashcam video from Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office squad.(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - High speed chases are extremely dangerous, not only for the law enforcement officers involved, but also for the offender and the general motoring public. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has found itself in more chases this year than ever before.

Sunday morning was a busy one for the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. As deputies were wrapping up an OWI stop, another car failed to follow the “Slow Down Move Over” law. Deputies pulled that driver over, and they were drunk too. Dashcam video captured deputies dumping open containers of alcohol, pulled from the car, out onto the side of the road.

Then, then, just hours later, a high speed chase. According to the Sheriff, the 27th one involving his deputies this year. The department was involved in a total of 25 in all of 2021.

“I don’t know if it’s a combination of this general perception of, that I don’t have to follow the law, I don’t have to listen to authority, I don’t have to stop if I don’t want to and then a lot of times when we take them into custody it’s this understanding or this misguided belief that you can’t pursue me if I drive recklessly,” says Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Sheriff Waldschmidt says that’s not the case in Fond du Lac County. His deputies will pursue drivers, within reason, in an effort to protect the public.

The video, from Sunday morning’s chase, where a driver crossed the median and was traveling at a hundred miles an hour -- into oncoming traffic on a four lane highway - illustrates why deputies needed to put themselves at risk and follow that wrong way driver.

According to Waldschmidt, “You might as well fire a gun down that highway, at oncoming cars, that’s basically what he’s doing at that point. He’s operating like a speeding bullet coming at oncoming traffic.”

While public safety is a top priority for law enforcement during these types of incidents, the Sheriff wants to remind the motoring public they have responsibilities too. Waldschmidt adds, “As a citizen, as a motorist, you’ve really got to be on your toes and it all plays into why you wear your seatbelt, you’re very attentive to what’s going on around you - don’t be distracted by your phone, or radio, or other things in the car and when you see emergency lights ahead you’ve got to pay attention.”

That’s what drivers did on Sunday, so everyone went home safely. And, the reckless driver went to jail and he’s now facing a laundry list of charges, including several felonies.

