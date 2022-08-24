Bay Fabrication to close Green Bay facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay facility has notified the state it ill close in October, impacting all employees.

Bay Fabrication, Inc., sent notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Aug. 17. The letter says the facility at 2929 Walker Drive is set to close on Oct. 15, 2022.

“This closure is expected to be permanent and will affect all employees,” reads the notice.

Employees have been notified that cuts will begin Oct. 15 and go through Dec. 30.

A majority of the positions are listed as “General Labor.”

The company is a supplier to industrial, commercial and automotive markets.

Bay Fabrication is part of the Bay Family of Companies.

