Bay Fabrication to close Green Bay facility

Bay Fabrication
Bay Fabrication(Bay Fabrication)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay facility has notified the state it ill close in October, impacting all employees.

Bay Fabrication, Inc., sent notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Aug. 17. The letter says the facility at 2929 Walker Drive is set to close on Oct. 15, 2022.

“This closure is expected to be permanent and will affect all employees,” reads the notice.

Employees have been notified that cuts will begin Oct. 15 and go through Dec. 30.

A majority of the positions are listed as “General Labor.”

The company is a supplier to industrial, commercial and automotive markets.

Bay Fabrication is part of the Bay Family of Companies.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
generic handcuffs
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
Cylus Durrant
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
GoFundMe for Knuth family exceeds fundraising goal

Latest News

NebulaZ ride
Green Bay Parks Committee to take up new Bay Beach ride
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash
August 24 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy day
Bill Jartz, anchor
BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook