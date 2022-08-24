BACK 2 SCHOOL: Packing nutritional lunch and snacks

School lunch
School lunch
By Emily Beier
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fueling up for back to school starts with healthy, balanced meals.

Ashley Krautkramer is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist with ThedaCare. She says kids have small stomachs and high nutritional needs. They burn through food quickly.

Krautkramer recommends children eat breakfast before school to start with a nutritional meal.

”There can be poor learning, behavioral problems, even sleep issues,” Krautkramer.

Krautkramer says pre-planning can be simple.

“It doesn’t have to be like some of those ones we see on TikTok you know with all of the star shaped vegetables, so just making sure you have a protein food in there so that could be hard-boiled eggs if your child likes that,” Krautkramer says.

Pick foods in at least two food groups. Carbs and protein can help hold off hunger.

Prep meals with your child.

“If you’re sending pre-packed food, make sure they can open it or even if it’s in your meal prep containers and make sure they can open those things,” Krautkramer says.

Don’t stress.

“Don’t be so hard on yourself. It’s okay to go through the drive-thru sometimes. It’s OK to make mac and cheese. If you’re feeding your child and you care, that’s good,” Krautkramer says.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin
generic handcuffs
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
GoFundMe for Knuth family exceeds fundraising goal
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Latest News

Bill Jartz, anchor
BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook
Bill Jartz, anchor
WBAY Back 2 School Yearbook
School lunch
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Preparing healthy lunch, snacks
Backpacks hanging in school
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Back to School Store gives kids the supplies they need