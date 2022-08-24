BACK 2 SCHOOL: Packing nutritional lunch and snacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fueling up for back to school starts with healthy, balanced meals.

Ashley Krautkramer is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist with ThedaCare. She says kids have small stomachs and high nutritional needs. They burn through food quickly.

Krautkramer recommends children eat breakfast before school to start with a nutritional meal.

”There can be poor learning, behavioral problems, even sleep issues,” Krautkramer.

Krautkramer says pre-planning can be simple.

“It doesn’t have to be like some of those ones we see on TikTok you know with all of the star shaped vegetables, so just making sure you have a protein food in there so that could be hard-boiled eggs if your child likes that,” Krautkramer says.

Pick foods in at least two food groups. Carbs and protein can help hold off hunger.

Prep meals with your child.

“If you’re sending pre-packed food, make sure they can open it or even if it’s in your meal prep containers and make sure they can open those things,” Krautkramer says.

Don’t stress.

“Don’t be so hard on yourself. It’s okay to go through the drive-thru sometimes. It’s OK to make mac and cheese. If you’re feeding your child and you care, that’s good,” Krautkramer says.

