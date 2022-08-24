4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles and one adult have been shot near a high school on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police say the victims between the ages of 15 and 18 were wounded on Wednesday afternoon outside an ice cream shop near Carl Schurz High School.

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement saying a shooting occurred just before a high school’s dismissal bell, but would not confirm the school name.

The school went on a lockdown while police responded.

That lockdown has since been lifted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
generic handcuffs
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
Cylus Durrant
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
GoFundMe for Knuth family exceeds fundraising goal

Latest News

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
NebulaZ ride
Green Bay Parks Committee approves of new Bay Beach ride
FILE - A spokesman for the Court of Appeals says oral arguments will likely be held sometime...
NY’s highest court to hear Weinstein conviction appeal
Welcome Back Packers Luncheon returns to Lambeau Field after a two-year hiatus due to the...
Welcome Back Packers Luncheon returns to Lambeau Field
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
SEC regulators question Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts