3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Set sail for a greener world

Brad Spakowitz looks at "green" options for shipping cargo and recreational boating
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some companies are really serious about reducing their carbon footprint and doing what they can to decelerate climate change.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad tells you about companies that are using wooden sailing vessels instead of cargo ships to get their products overseas.

And learn about a Swedish company’s hydrofoil. This boat doesn’t run on gas, and Brad shows you the other ways it’s better for the environment.

