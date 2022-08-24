3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Set sail for a greener world
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some companies are really serious about reducing their carbon footprint and doing what they can to decelerate climate change.
In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad tells you about companies that are using wooden sailing vessels instead of cargo ships to get their products overseas.
And learn about a Swedish company’s hydrofoil. This boat doesn’t run on gas, and Brad shows you the other ways it’s better for the environment.
