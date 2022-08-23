Woman charged after trash, human feces found throughout home with 3 children, police say

A woman has been charged after officers found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – A woman has been charged after officers said they found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the home on Aug. 5 for a well-being check, where they found a 1-year-old and a 13-year-old in the home with no supervision.

In the home, officers said there was “massive clutter of garbage and decaying food throughout the house, human fecal matter on the floors, and hundreds of flies throughout the house and kitchen.”

Both children were “extremely dirty,” and officers said the 1-year-old had on a diaper that was “so soiled it appeared to have not been changed for at least several days.”

A third child who arrived at the home with 43-year-old Jenny Taylor also said he lived there.

Taylor has been charged with three counts of child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
Police arrest suspect accused of giving illegal narcotics to 2 found dead outside Grand Chute hotel
generic handcuffs
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the...
Superyacht swallowed by the sea off coast of Italy
Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the...
TALAT: Superyacht swallowed by the sea
GoFundMe for Knuth family exceeds fundraising goal