WARMER WITH SOME NORTHERN STORMS TUESDAY

Some patchy fog could develop late tonight, but otherwise it will be quiet. Skies will be mainly clear and lows in the middle and upper 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through the morning, but a few more clouds will build for the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s. Mostly will be dry, but scattered afternoon and early evening showers and storms may pop NORTH of Green Bay.

Our next weather maker comes Wednesday afternoon through Thursday as a cold front passes. It will spark more widespread showers and storms compared to Tuesday. While severe weather is still unlikely, there may be some heavier downpours from time to time. Highs should top out in the 80s Wednesday ahead of the front with cooler 70s Thursday and Friday. Wednesday and the first half of Thursday will be muggy, but the humidity will take a break Thursday night.

All signs point towards a sunny Friday which means high school football in the evening should be pretty good. Temperatures are expected to warm back up into the 80s for the coming weekend. Humidity levels should rise again and storm chances will return late Sunday. It could be a bit more active around the region by early next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and more humid. A pop-up thundershower NORTH. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Humid with scattered showers and storms. Clearing skies late. Humidity drops at night. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Warmer with clouds increasing late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms. HIGH: 84

