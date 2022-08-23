SPOTTY THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

Some clouds are passing through the area this morning. An isolated shower or two is possible closer to the Upper Michigan border, but everyone should be seeing sunshine by the midday. Temperatures will be warming up into the low to mid 80s. It’s going to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and a little more humid too.

As a front hugs the Upper Michigan border over the next couple days, some spotty thunderstorms will be possible. Look for a few storms to develop late today for areas NORTH of Green Bay. They might rumble into the early evening hours with some brief, localized downpours and lightning. Otherwise, your severe weather outlook is LOW. Another cluster of area-wide thunderstorms is expected tomorrow night and into Thursday, as low pressure pushes this front farther south into Wisconsin.

Our skies will dry out again towards the end of the week, with less humidity too. We’ll have seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday, followed by a modest warm-up into the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. Spotty storms NORTH. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Evening storms NORTH. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then sunshine. Warm and humid. Storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm and not as humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. A chance of thunderstorms late in the day. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.