SPOTTY STORMS STILL POSSIBLE IN THE NORTH TODAY

We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine and warm air this afternoon. Spotty rain and storms could still flare up sometime afternoon 4 PM mainly NORTH of Green Bay. Look for highs in the mid 80s with slightly cooler air near Lake Michigan.

Those spotty showers and storms will fade this evening. After that we’ll go partly cloudy but some patchy dense fog may form once again. Lows will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Another toasty warm and humid day is on schedule for Wednesday. Late day storms are possible but our best chance of rain and storms will be Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some heavy rain may occur but severe weather is still unlikely at this time.

Our skies will dry out again towards the end of the week, with less humidity too. We’ll have seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday, followed by a modest warm-up into the weekend. Storm chances return Saturday night into Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. Spotty storms NORTH. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Evening storms NORTH. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then sunshine. Warm and humid. Late day storms possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm and not as humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. A chance of thunderstorms late in the day. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 84

