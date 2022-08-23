Rodgers praises Watson, Packers weighing starters during preseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only been a couple of days participating in team drills for Christian Watson, but the Packers rookie has already impressed his starting quarterback.

“The thing that I’ve seen with him is just mentally the improvement from day to day. Yesterday we did kind of a spur of the moment adjustment in a period and I told him what to do in the huddle, and it was something he’s never done before, and he went out and did it perfect. And it’s those little things like that start to gain that trust and that confidence, and gets you excited about things,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Watson started training camp on the physically unable to perform, or PUP, list after having knee surgery after the offseason program. A week after being cleared from the PUP, Watson took part in team drills for the first time during camp on Sunday.

The second round pick is one of a group of young receivers looking to earn opportunities on the field with Aaron Rodgers when the games count in a couple of weeks. Last week Rodgers called on that group to clean up mistakes from practice. The young wide receivers have made strides in that regard since when it comes to fixing the miscues Rodgers pointed out.

“I’m going to test them every day, and give them adjustments and things they might not have talked about. Things that they might have talked about, see what the recall is, and see how well they can adjust on the fly. When they make a mistake, coach them up on what I want. It’s not that I’m worried about, It’s the simple stuff. The stuff that we learned day one. It’s those little things that we can’t make mistakes on,” said Rodgers.

One thing that helps build chemistry between Rodgers and his teammates is something the quarterback does away from the field. Earlier in camp Rodgers told reporters about a lunch meeting with rookie Romeo Doubs, which has become a focus for Rodgers to get to know younger players or those further down the depth chart fighting for a roster spot.

“What it does, that bond makes you start pulling for guys. Whether it’s conscious or not, that subconscious energy that you’re directing towards that individual person, it changes your perspective,” said Rodgers.

“Having off the field conversations, stuff that doesn’t have to do with football maybe, and just building that chemistry and getting to know each other from that stand point. When it does come to X’s and O’s I understand how he’s attacking this. I think that rapport you’re able to build off the field, in the lunch room, in the hallways pays dividends for on the field chemistry,” said wide receiver Allen Lazard.

It’s still unclear if Rodgers and Allen Lazard will get to put that chemistry to the test before the regular season this year. Head coach Matt LaFleur said before practice on Monday that he was still weighing whether or not to play his starters in the preseason finale against Kansas City.

Rodgers has said in the past that he thinks if they do play in the preseason it should be for more than one drive. QB1 said that his position on playing in the preseason remains the same when asked on Monday, and said ultimately the decision lies with LaFleur.

Lazard echoed the sentiment about playing enough to make it worthwhile, and even expressed a desire to get between the lines.

“Yeah, I want to play just from the stand point of shake of the rust. I mean practice is practice, but there’s nothing like the game. To be able to have that experience of waking up in the hotel, especially on the road, and getting that routine down. Whatever Matt decides, and thinks is beneficial for us as a team, is what we’ll do,” said Lazard.

