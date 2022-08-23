Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls

More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years have been recalled because of a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.

The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.

The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

The companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board.

That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.

Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
Police arrest suspect accused of giving illegal narcotics to 2 found dead outside Grand Chute hotel
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
generic handcuffs
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns

Latest News

NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its northern...
James Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons
NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its northern...
James Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons
Police tape.
Arrest is made in Fond du Lac homicide investigation
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
Various guns are displayed at a store on July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine. Most U.S. adults...
AP-NORC poll: Most in US say they want stricter gun laws