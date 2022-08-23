Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical

WAUPACA COUNTY (WBAY) - “Just hoping for the best. He is making progress, so we are happy with that. Not sure of the outcome but he’s a tough kid,” said Jacquelyn and Corey Durrant, the parents of Cylus Durrant.

It’s that toughness the Durrant’s are hoping Cylus holds onto as he continues to recover in a hospital bed, still in critical condition Tuesday.

The 16-year-old is one of five people injured in a single-vehicle car crash in Waupaca County Thursday night. He was a passenger in the car when it went off the road, hit a utility pole, and rolled several times. Cylus was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee for medical treatment.

“We got to the scene and saw the car and them working on Cylus and I mean, it was probably a good 20-25 minutes before they were able to get him into the ambulance,” said Jacquelyn.

“I could tell Cy had his seatbelt on because I can see the marks,” said Corey.

Cylus’ injuries are extensive. His family has met with many specialists in Milwaukee.

“He is coming too, but they somewhat have to keep him sedated, but he wants that (breathing tube) out but they don’t want it out too early,” said Corey.

That progress is not surprising to Coach Brad Johnson with the School District of Manawa.

“I know Cylus, this kid’s tough as nails. Crap doesn’t hurt him. So I’m like, if someone’s gonna get through it, it’ll be him,” said Johnson. “We pray for him every day and stay in touch with the family, but I know that if someone will get through it will be Cylus so I’m excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Since the accident, the Manawa community has rallied behind the family.

“We are so thankful. Everybody has been great, we even had someone mow our lawn,” said the Durrants.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills. It will also help with current needs as Cylus’ siblings start school next week on September 1, which is also Cylus’ 17th birthday.

“We both just found out yesterday that neither one of us is getting paid through work because short-term disability only covers our own disability. So we are going to be off work it’s we aren’t going to have any income right now while we’re off. So, this Go Fund Me is crucial to helping our family keep our head above water right now,” said the Durrants.

“When money’s needed or you know, funds are tight, this community has always stepped up,” said Johnson.

“Thank you to everyone, keep him in your prayers,” said Corey.

The Durrants also want the community to keep the other four people injured in the same car crash in their thoughts and prayers.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, where the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol and speed to be contributing factors, the names of the others injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.