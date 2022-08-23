Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Annie’s Campground is under new ownership.

Online court records show a judge approved the sale of the property in Gresham on Tuesday to Positive Ventures, a limited-liability corporation.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Bank First had a lien on all assets of the campground, which owed the bank $1.5 million.

According to the Positive Ventures LLC website, it manages “commercial, residential and storage rentals in the Fox Cities.” At this time we don’t know the company’s plans for the property on Roosevelt Rd.

A receiver was appointed to oversee the operations of Annie’s Campground and the sealed-bid auction. Information on the auction was posted to Facebook Marketplace. Bids were due by noon on August 19. The receiver told the court earlier this month that “numerous parties have expressed interest in purchasing the assets.”

The receiver had filed for a temporary injunction earlier this month against the previous owner of the property, Ann Retzlaff, who’s out on bail while she faces a number of criminal charges stemming from a chase with law enforcement in Menominee and Shawano counties. The injunction asked the court to prevent Retzlaff “from taking any action that would disrupt the operations, marketing, and sale of the campground.”

“Ms. Retzlaff, a so-called sovereign citizen who has recklessly endangered the safety of others and believes she is immune from the orders of this Court, is potentially dangerous and motivated to stop the Court-approved sale of the campground. The Receiver requests this Court issue a temporary injunction to maintain the status quo pending a sale and protect the safety of everyone at the campground,” reads the motion.

Retzlaff is charged with eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, and bail jumping resulting from a six-mile chase in May 2021. Four squad cars were involved in the pursuit, and Retzlaff drove over two sets of stop spikes but continued driving on four flattening tires until she stopped on Highway 29.

When officers ordered her to get out of her truck, Retzlaff said she did nothing wrong and claimed she was a “sovereign citizen” who was not obligated to obey their orders. When officers tried to jimmy the passenger door open, Retzlaff drove off.

She was stopped again at a roadblock. This time, a lieutenant broke the driver’s window with his baton and Retzlaff was handcuffed and arrested. She was treated at a hospital for cuts from the broken glass.

She told the officers that they didn’t know the Constitution and that as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement.”

Retzlaff has filed federal lawsuits against a deputy with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department and another deputy with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office. Both suits accuse the deputies of 12 federal crimes, including “Conspiracy for Cover Up of Human Trafficking,” “Violation of Freedom to Travel” “Kidnapping,” “Police Brutality,” “Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” “Assault and Battery” “Personal Property Damage,” and “Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.” She also says her Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights were violated.

According to the lawsuits, Retzlaff says she was responding to a call from an employee of her campground to pick her up because she was being trafficked in Menominee County. Retzlaff says when she got close to the house, “plaintiff [Retzlaff] was stopped by Menominee County Sheriff’s Department as plaintiff got too close to the trafficking that the Deputies were involved in.”

Retzlaff goes on to say she “did nothing wrong” but “Deputies made up a bogus charge” that she disregarded a “traffic sign/signal that didn’t exist.” She says “Plaintiff feared for their life” and she suffered bodily injury and damage to her truck. She asks for a trial by jury and any monetary award determined by the jury. She said she was speaking to a 911 emergency dispatcher throughout the chase.

The FBI describes the Sovereign Citizen Movement as “extremist” and lists the movement as “domestic terrorism.” Followers believe they are separate or “sovereign” from the United States.

“They clog up the court system with frivolous lawsuits and liens against public officials to harass them. And they use fake money orders, personal checks, and the like at government agencies, banks, and businesses,” reads a statement from the FBI.

