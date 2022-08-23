INTERVIEW: Thomas Kunkel returns to St. Norbert College

College president from 2008 to 2017, Kunkel returns as interim president
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College in De Pere will welcome students back to campus on Thursday.

First-year and transfer students will be the first to occupy campus, then the week of welcome culminates Sunday night with the convocation, soon to be followed by St. Norbert College Day, a campuswide open house on Saturday, September 17.

All of this, and the entire academic year, will be presided over by the new/old college president, Thomas Kunkel. He was SNC president between 2008 and 2017 and is back as an interim president.

We asked Kunkel whether it was an easy decision to come back and we asked about his role as an interim president, his many connections to the college, and what changes he’s seen over the past 5 years.

