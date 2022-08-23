Hearing for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in the case against a Waupaca County man charged with killing two people in 1992.

As Action 2 News has reported, Tony Haase asked for a delay in his proceedings so he can find an attorney.

The court gave him a week and set a hearing for Tuesday, September 23rd.

Haase is facing two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in Weyauwega three decades ago.

DNA from a traffic stop finally led to his arrest last month. Hasse told investigators he blamed Togstad’s father for a snowmobile crash that killed his own father 15 years earlier.

We’ll bring you updates on what happens in court this afternoon.

