Green Bay Packers hold job fair

Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are still looking for some help this season.

The Packers organization is holding a walk-in job fair Tuesday, August 23, to find more part-time and seasonal employees. On-site interviews will be held at Johnsonville Tailgate Village from 4 to 6 P.M. You can also apply online.

Job applicants for game-day roles in guest services and security must be at least 16 years old and available for all home games, potential playoff games, and other Lambeau Field events. Part-time jobs are also available in the Pro Shop.

Applicants should have strong communication and conversation skills, the ability to stay focused on their job responsibilities, and be able to stand for an entire shift.

