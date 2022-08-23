GoFundMe for Knuth family exceeds fundraising goal

The family made it out of the house safely, and the Darboy community is rallying around them again
By WBAY news staff and Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A GoFundMe account set up to help a Darboy family has passed its initial $15,000 goal. At the time of this writing, $15,465 was raised with 279 donations.

The Knuth family lost their home in a fire last week. Viewers have followed the Knuths for years and the story of their children who have a rare and life-threatening skin disorder that causes painful skin blisters.

Everyone got out safely, but the house was a total loss. They were able to save the children’s medication and some basic bandages.

The Darboy community rallied to fill the family’s urgent needs and friends set up the GoFundMe account to help the family get some basic necessities like clothing, bedding and hygiene products.

