Evers calls for tax cut as rival Michels tours Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a $600 million annual tax cut, an election-year proposal that’s all but certain to be summarily rejected by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Evers announced the likely doomed tax cut at the same time Tuesday as his Republican rival, Tim Michels, was touring Kenosha on the second anniversary of sometimes violent protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Michels has made Evers’ reaction to the unrest in Kenosha a key plank of his campaign against the Democratic incumbent.

The proposal from Evers comes just five months after the Legislature rejected another tax cut he proposed that was nearly three times as large and included a $150 rebate to taxpayers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.