BACK 2 SCHOOL: Back to School Store gives kids the supplies they need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some kids have already started school. Many more will be starting classes soon. For most children, this is an exciting time. But for some families in our area, it comes with the worry of having to go without some of the supplies they need.

The Service League of Green Bay is trying to fill that gap.

Every August, the Service League holds its annual Back to School Store for more than 3,000 kids entering kindergarten through 5th grade.

Volunteers say it’s incredibly rewarding work that makes a difference the whole school year.

“It’s so fun to be a part of that for the kids. You know, a backpack is a big deal when you’re in elementary school,” Back to School Store co-chair Anna Burnette said.

The Service League says 24% of students in Green Bay live in poverty and don’t have what they need to focus on learning in school.

During the height of the pandemic, backpacks were dropped off at local agencies to distribute to those who needed them. This year, Service League is thrilled to welcome back in-person shopping.

”A lot of people are excited to have the kids back to shop because it is so fun to see how excited they get and how thankful they are,” Burnette said.

This year, the supplies are a little different. Burnette says they assessed the needs of the community and made a decision to focus on higher quality backpacks, new shoes, socks and underwear for each child.

“We have a pediatrician as one of our members right now, and she gave us some really great criteria to focus on really nicely padded shoulders, a nice, padded back, multiple compartments within the backpack, and really high-quality zippers.”

Elementary school kids will get to choose their new items, such as a backpack that suits them, so they’re ready with the basics for school.

If you’re in need of other supplies, it’s important to ask for help.

“For all of those parents who are worried about not being able to get the school supplies this year, the biggest reason we made that decision is because the schools will have what you need,” Burnette said, “so going into your open houses, you just really need to say something to your teacher and the school district will able to support you with school supplies.”

The Service League was also able to help other, smaller schools in surrounding communities by donating leftover inventory of school supplies so even more kids are empowered to reach their full potential.

There are still some spots open to sign up to volunteer and help shoppers with the Service League of Green Bay. They’re also looking for your support with donations.

There’s a backpack drive underway right now at Badger State Brewery, 990 Tony Canadeo Run. They’ll be collecting new backpacks until this Friday, August 26, for next year’s Back to School Store.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.