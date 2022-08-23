3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health news you can use

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Doctor Brad is in the house. Today in 3 Brilliant Minutes you’ll learn about:

  • Exercising! Here’s what a study of more than 1.8 million people worldwide had to say about its effects against COVID-19.
  • Sitting still! What you do when sedentary could raise or lower your odds of developing dementia.
  • Oh No? “O” Yes! If you think mosquitoes seems to be focused on you, check your blood type.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
generic handcuffs
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
Police arrest suspect accused of giving illegal narcotics to 2 found dead outside Grand Chute hotel
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal

Latest News

Brad Spakowitz discusses mosquitoes and why they seem to have some favorite targets
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health news you can use
St. Norbert College
INTERVIEW: Thomas Kunkel returns to St. Norbert College
Thomas Kunkel returns to St. Norbert College as interim president
INTERVIEW: St. Norbert College's Thomas Kunkel returns
988 is the national hotline for suicide prevention and mental health crisis calls
DEBRIEF: 988 sees growing number of calls