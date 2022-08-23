3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health news you can use
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Doctor Brad is in the house. Today in 3 Brilliant Minutes you’ll learn about:
- Exercising! Here’s what a study of more than 1.8 million people worldwide had to say about its effects against COVID-19.
- Sitting still! What you do when sedentary could raise or lower your odds of developing dementia.
- Oh No? “O” Yes! If you think mosquitoes seems to be focused on you, check your blood type.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.