With suspect in custody, Grand Chute investigates if anyone else was involved in motel deaths

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is in custody following two suspected overdose deaths in Grand Chute.

As we reported over the weekend, the victims were found around 3 o’clock Sunday morning outside a motel on the 200-block of N. Westhill Blvd.

A Grand Chute police officer doing routine patrols in the motel parking lot found the first victim, who had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. While performing CPR on that victim, the officer saw another person in a nearby vehicle who also appeared to be unconscious.

Despite lifesaving efforts, both people died.

Subsequent investigation found two more people inside the motel who appeared to be in some sort of distress as well. We’ve since learned those two are either in stable condition or were released from the hospital.

According to Grand Chute police, investigators and officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed several people Sunday, eventually taking a suspect into custody.

Authorities say that person was identified as providing illegal narcotics to the victims prior to their deaths. The person was taken into custody on suspicion of multiple drug-related crimes, including delivery of fentanyl and cocaine. Action 2 News is aware of the person’s identity but since they haven’t been charged yet, we aren’t identifying them. They’re currently in the Outagamie County Jail.

Despite the arrest, authorities are still working to determine if anyone else was responsible.

”They’re continuing the investigation. They’re speaking with more individuals and trying to determine more information, reviewing video surveillance, interviewing anybody that was involved and just doing some more due diligence to find out what happened that night,” Officer Dylan Davis said.

Anyone with information about these overdoses is asked to contact Grand Chute police.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.