SUNNY & WARM THIS AFTERNOON

Today is another one of those “Chamber of Commerce” weather days around here! Skies are mostly sunny and highs will be in the low 80s inland with 70s near Lake Michigan. Humidity stays low and winds are light. Enjoy!

Some patchy fog could develop again later tonight. Otherwise, look for mainly clear skies and lows in the 50s to around 60.

Skies turn partly cloudy Tuesday as temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s. It’ll even be warm near the lakeshore. A few spotty afternoon and early evening showers and storms may pop NORTH of Green Bay.

Our next weather maker comes Wednesday afternoon through Thursday as a cold front passes. It will spark more scattered showers and storms. While severe weather is still unlikely, there may be some heavier downpours from time to time. Highs should top out in the 80s Wednesday ahead of the front with cooler 70s Thursday and Friday.

All signs point towards a sunny Friday which means high school football in the evening should be pretty good. Temperatures are expected to warm back up into the 80s for the coming weekend. Humidity levels should rise again and storm chances will return at some point. It could be a bit more active around the region by early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TUESDAY: NW/SW 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and more humid. A pop-up thundershower NORTH? HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Slightly humid. A stray storm? HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty thunderstorms late in the day. HIGH: 83

