Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.

Lipke died before he could be transported to a hospital.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 Sunday morning.

