Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 months behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.

Fuller, who’s from Oshkosh, pleaded guilty to a federal Hobbs Act robbery charge and branding a firearm during a crime of violence.

Judge William Griesbach cited the serious nature of the crime, the need to protect the public, and a strong need for deterrence in handing down Fuller’s sentence. He also ordered Fuller to serve 5 years on supervised release when he gets out of prison.

